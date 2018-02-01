Letter to the Editor: Make voice heard

To the editor:

In response to “Man ejected from Lyle school meeting.” It is interesting that Lyle Superintendent Andrew Kelly's former boss called me a liar and provided a quote that had a dead man apologize to Kelly for striking Kelly's vehicle with his body.

My contract with the Lyle School District was not renewed after Kelly presented a narrative that I did not show progress, was non-compliant, and a bad teacher. Kelly's own words contradict this, documenting the opposite in public emails.



Kelly also told the public that he had to close down the Dallesport Elementary School due to a lack of funding. He told me that it wasn't actually for a lack of funding, but rather a personal desire to consolidate. I'm concerned whether the public knew the actual reason for the closure.

The public is justified to express outrage when public servants trample on rights of citizens. The Dalles' proposed Zones of Exclusion Ordinance and ban on camping targets some poor people. That is cruel and unusual punishment and is a violation of the US Constitution.

I stand by my decision to express outrage, especially when being deprived of the right to free speech.

Children certainly have a right to safe and adequate shelter, and yet many local students don't have housing. Kelly would have one believe the Lyle School District is doing “overwhelmingly positive” by showing some marginal improvements in testing. I would argue that the school district is suffering from drug abuse and poverty with many students classified as homeless, but it's difficult to seriously deal with this economic problem when the administration is questionable.

Regarding children, it is very concerning that Superintendent Kelly has reported parents to Child Protective Services (CPS) while local officials give Kelly—a person in a position of power—a pass after crashing across the state drunk with a child. His actions scream a lack of professional credibility, despite efforts to argue otherwise.

Kelly is a mandatory reporter in a position of power over children. Are we to expect him to report on himself? Kelly's private actions do impact his credibility and ongoing employment within any public school.

Malfeasance within local government should be rooted out. People are justified in speaking out for truth and justice for all. Please attend public meetings and make your voice heard.

Joshua Farris

The Dalles