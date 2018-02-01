Making a difference

At halftime of Tuesday’s basketball games at Kurtz Gym, The Dalles High School athletic department had a few seniors nominate teachers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in representing mentorship, guidance and leadership in helping high school student-athletes achieve academic and athletic success on the field and in the classroom. In the photo are, from left to right, Bailey Nearing, Adrian Castellanos, Yvonne Taylor, Lynn Carpenter, Paula Long, Dusty Long and Caleb Miller. The Dalles High School is slated to have one more halftime ceremony slated for Tuesday, Feb. 13.