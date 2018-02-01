New mini storage open in The Dalles

Two years ago, Richard Hynd tried to rent a storage unit in The Dalles. “Ain’t happening, not in The Dalles,” he recounted.

So he and his partner, Lorne Richman, built their own self storage facility. Located at 105 Webber St., Oregon Trail Mini Storage opened in November.

It’s already at 25 percent capacity, and he took a phone call from a prospective customer during a recent interview with the Chronicle, and another walk-in customer came in as well.

“And this is, from what I understand, not the prime time to rent storage space. We expect in the spring we’ll see an upsurge,” he said.

“We’re getting two or three a day, recently,” he said of interested callers. “since this is the first one of these I’ve ever done, I don’t know if it’s a lot, a little, or average.”

In terms of marketing, he said he had good success following print advertising in the Chronicle. “We have a pretty good web presence, you can go online and reserve a unit, and obviously pay online,” he said. They can be found at oregontrailministorage.com.

He did do his due diligence beforehand, finding a wealth of information on the internet. He also went to Goldendale and talked to a man whose company has 12,000 storage units.

He and Richman spotted the roughly 1.5-acre property on Webber and determined “it would probably be a really, really good location and this property was available, so we ended up building it.”

They have 194 rental units available in eight sizes, from 50 square feet up to 400 square feet. The 10-by-10 unit is the most popular, since its big enough to fit the contents of a small apartment.

And old wagon that belongs to Richman serves as the centerpiece of the landscaping in front of the office.

Hynd’s background includes owning the Allstate Insurance Co., office in Cascade Square for 19 years. He sold that business some years ago.

Prior to that he taught economics at Bangkok University in Bangkok, Thailand.

And, importantly, before that he worked for a savings and loan and then in acquisitions for a Fortune 500 company.

“I knew how to finance and construct a project,” Hynd said. “My partner, principally, and myself went to a bank, set it up, went to a contractor, and had it built. It’s obviously a little more complicated than that.”

They had to level the entire basalt-rock lot. “We had to break up every single agonizing inch,” he said. They have built on 95 percent of the lot. “What isn’t covered by units, we paved,” he said.

All the wetlands issues on the property had been mitigated already by the previous owner, which was The Dalles Elks Lodge, he said.

After slabs were poured, the units themselves were assembled by Bulldog Welding of The Dalles. And they were not pre-fabricated units by any means. “It came all in pieces, hundreds and thousands and thousands of pieces.”

In all, the project was under construction for 14 months.

Security is naturally a concern when storing valuable items, and the Oregon Trail Mini Storage will be fully fenced by mid-February. High-definition cameras “cover every inch of the property,” with enough storage in the system to keep weeks worth of video. There will also be keypad entry and exit, and, in a nice plus, the facility is located right next to the regional jail, with its bright lights and regular law enforcement traffic in and out.

“We’re pretty satisfied with our security level,” he said.

He said a lot of the process of starting the business was “just common sense. Having owned an insurance agency for that many years I know two things: You can’t stop people from breaking into your property but what you can do is make your property less desirable than others.”

He thinks cameras, fences, bright lights and a nearby jail fit the bill nicely in that regard.

There’s been one theme he’s heard repeatedly from people. “Probably two-thirds of the people that become aware that I’m part of this project say, ‘Yeah, we talked about that years ago and never got around to it.’”

He’s happy with the type of business it is. “It’s not labor intensive, it doesn’t require a lot of management. It just kind of runs itself.”

And now that there’s more mini storage space in The Dalles, Hynd has made use of it: He’s got one of the 10-by-40 feet units in which he’s storing two vehicles.