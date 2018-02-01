For the Record for February 1, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday February 1, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

January 31, 7:23 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and H streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.

Marcos Sergio Mora Silva, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Union Street and is accused of parole violation.

Beth Ann Scherf, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Clark Street and is accused of parole violation.

Police responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported observing a male suspect punch a female. Suspect was arrested on charges of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. He had no identification and refused to give his name to police. A report was taken.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near West 3rd and Pentland streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Silas Wyley Howtopat, 41, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of East 2nd Street on a warrant for failure to appear and an out of state warrant.

Joseph Michael Smith, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2800 block of West 8th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and parole violation.

Police responded to the 800 block of West 11th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported a juvenile threw something in his yard that exploded. Juvenile male was located and admitted to throwing beer bottles and a firework into the caller’s yard. He was cited and released for a firework offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief. A report was taken.

Samoauatasi Heka, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop at East 14th and Quinton streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed knife.



Jaime Jon White, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 3600 block of West 13th Street after a caller reported her daughter stole some items from her home.

Sherman County

Blaine Roger Poirier, 48, Wasco, was arrested in Wasco and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Jason Jay Sampson, 32, Toppenish, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of a post-prison supervising sanction.