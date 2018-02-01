Riverhawk quartet scores huge wins versus HRV

In a second and final Columbia River Conference home dual of the season, The Dalles wrestling team had a better overall performance since a 75-12 setback to Hermiston on Jan. 17, as Steven Preston, Glenn Breckterfield and JR Scott each notched victories in a 60-15 loss to Hood River Valley on senior night Wednesday at Kurtz Gym.

Added to those wins, Andrew Richman tallied a 7-1 decision over Victor Ortega in their 135-pound junior varsity match.

Preston got things going the Riverhawks at 138 pounds against Jason Shaner with three consecutive takedowns, until a fourth one led to a first-round pinfall.

Breckterfield (145 pounds), TD’s lone senior, had a three-round showdown where he led 4-2 through one round and 7-2 after two versus Cade Parker before executing a third-round takedown to Parker’s two escapes for the 9-4 decision win.

Up next at 160 pounds, Yordi Sanchez went to work against Tanner Fletcher and hit a pinfall triumph, and JR Scott moved his season record to an impressive 23-4 after picking a first-round pin of Alberto Rojas in their 182-pound bout.

The Dalles nearly had another win put in the books at 152 pounds, as Ophath Silaphath had Hood River Valley’s Tristen Keely on his back for the entire opening round.

With time running out, Keely pulled off a two-point reversal and the eventual pin with just a few seconds left on the timer.

TD’s Levi Krueger lost by pin to Blake Morris, and Josiah Andersen was upended in a 132-pound matchup with Chad Munzer in two other varsity contests.

Ana Galbraith ended up being pinned by Elena Kroll, and Aaron Pyles (145 pounds) endured a pinfall defeat at the hands of Preston Armstrong.

Although the team has lost two duals, Preston is looking forward to regional action on Feb. 9-10 in Redmond to see what his team can do in its hunt for state berths.

“We started out pretty rough, but we have just been working our way up and doing better and better at tournaments,” Preston said. “If we want to get even better, we need to have the amount of focus that we have had lately. We need everyone to get more mat time, to stay focused, eat the right foods and do all the things possible to make ourselves better.”