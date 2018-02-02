For the Record for February 2, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 2, 2018

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 400 block of West Second Street reported Thursday morning about $1,000 cash was taken from her business. She had a suspect. Report taken.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday morning a customer drove off without paying for $40 in gas.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported Thursday morning someone sprayed a fire extinguisher at his car, and it appears several other cars were sprayed as well.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday morning a man was harassing people in a business. The man left without incident after being trespassed by the business.

The Klickitat County dispatch center reported Thursday morning getting more 911 calls from a child in The Dalles. This has been an ongoing problem with this child. Officers contacted the parent, who said he was unaware his child was using the phone. The officer arrived and found the toddler on the phone. Officer told father if his child called 911 one more time, the father would be charged with misuse of 911. The father said he would secure his cell phone from now on.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday afternoon a truck backed into his car and the suspect driver exchanged information with the caller, then said he didn’t have a license, and left. Later, the suspect driver returned and all information was exchanged. Both vehicles had current insurance.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 14th Street and is accused of second-degree failure to appear.

Two suspects were reported leaving with a cart of unpaid items in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Thursday afternoon. They ditched the cart and got in a taxi.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street reported Thursday afternoon a woman with no shoes and blisters on her feet was trying to get to the Social Security office. An officer transported her there.

A report was taken at the station Thursday afternoon for a stolen vehicle.

A caller in the 1000 block of East Eighth Street reported Thursday afternoon that a person at their home was using heroin. Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.

A caller in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday evening he left his phone in the bathroom and when he came back it was gone. Report taken.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday evening an argument was occurring. A man fled from officers and was found in bushes and arrested. Thomas Anderson Vanbuskirk, 46, Dallesport, was booked on a charge of second-degree failure to appear. The suspect was angry at officer for not arresting the female he had a confrontation with. Threatened to kill officer.

A caller in the 600 block of West 14th Street reported Thursday evening two gaming consoles, games and controllers were stolen. Report taken.

A caller at 10th and Myrtle reported late Thursday another car crashed into him when it went into his lane, and he was following the car, which he suspected was a drunk driver. Jose Francisco Leal Aguilar, 24, The Dalles, was arrested and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run). He was also cited for no driver’s license and no insurance.

A caller in the 600 block of Fourth Street reported early Friday a vehicle hit the concrete wall at the bottom of Fourth Street Grade and the wall is torn apart. An officer located the suspect vehicle near East Ninth and J and the male owner of the car was intoxicated and passed out in the back seat. He denied driving and believed a female was driving him home. Officer interviewed several people, none of whom could identify the car owner as the driver. Report taken to be forwarded to city attorney.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to a civil dispute in the 2200 block of Steele Road early Thursday morning. Caller reported that his ex-girlfriend and another woman were trespassing on his property. Contacted the ex, who said she and the caller were going through a breakup and owned a business together, and that she was at the property to get her cell phone. No crime articulated, logged for info.

Jason Jay Begay, 26, The Dalles, was arrested and released Thursday on accusations of reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked.

Deputy responded to reports of a loose cow near milepost 21 of Highway 197. Owner was contacted and was able to get the cow back into its fenced area. Owner fixed the fence.

A powerline was reported down Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of Browns Creek Road, believed to have been knocked over by a fallen tree. ODOT responded.

Deputy responded to a civil dispute when a caller reported a man had violated a no-contact release agreement from NORCOR with a woman by yelling at her Thursday evening. Man denied any of this occurred, was advised that there would be consequences if he did violate a no contact release agreement. Man understood. Logged for info.

An extra patrol went to the City Park Building for the winter formal dance Thursday evening, arrived and spoke to principal, walked through dance and spoke to students. Nothing suspicious observed, logged for info.

A suspicious vehicle was reported parked in front of the closed Maupin market on Deschutes Avenue and sixth Street late Thursday. Contacted subject sitting in the vehicle, who said she was waiting for someone attending the school dance.

A woman reported that her dog has been missing since August and received word of recent sightings in Maupin—once on Juniper Flat Road and again in downtown Maupin. Asked to be called if dog is located.

Sherman County

Brian Nelson Beauchamp, 28, Pasco, Wash., was arrested and released Thursday on accusations of driving while suspended or revoked.

Parole & Probation

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday on accusations of a probation violation.