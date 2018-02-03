Dufur can’t complete comeback against Arlington Rangers are outscored by a 35-29 edge in second half

The Arlington Honkers led 11-10 at the half and went on a 35-29 second-half run to score a 46-39 triumph Friday in a boys’ basketball contest at Arlington.

The backbreaker to this matchup came in the third quarter, as Brett Troutman hit for 14 of his game-high 22 points in a 22-11 run, which put the fourth-place Honkers ahead, 33-21.

Thomas Evans tallied 11 points and was the only other Arlington (11-9 overall, 7-4 league) player to hit double figures, as the team ended up with 12 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 18 of 24 from the line.

Curtis Crawford reeled off 16 points, Tabor McLaughlin dropped 10, Daniel Radcliffe picked up seven and Derek Frakes posted three points for the Rangers (7-13, 4-7), who had 14 field goals and converted 10 of 15 free throws.

Dufur hosts Mitchell-Spray at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.