Fire consumes motorhome

A firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue knocks down flames consuming a fully-engulfed motorhome near the corner of J. and 12th Streets in The Dalles. Mark B. Gibson photo

A firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue knocks down flames consuming a fully-engulfed motorhome near the corner of J. and 12th Streets in The Dalles. Mark B. Gibson photo

By Mark Gibson

As of Saturday, February 3, 2018

A firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue knocks down flames consuming a fully-engulfed motorhome near the corner of J. and 12th Streets in The Dalles Saturday morning at 4 a.m. Firefighters cleared from the scene at 5:45 a.m. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue was assisted on scene by Dallesport Fire department crews.

