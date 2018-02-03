Fire consumes motorhome

A firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue knocks down flames consuming a fully-engulfed motorhome near the corner of J. and 12th Streets in The Dalles Saturday morning at 4 a.m. Firefighters cleared from the scene at 5:45 a.m. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue was assisted on scene by Dallesport Fire department crews.
