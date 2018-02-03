Lady Rangers get road triumph

With a favorable schedule in two of their final three regular season games, the Dufur Rangers are in control of their own district playoff destiny.

As it stands, the Rangers remained one game behind both Horizon and Sherman for the fourth slot after a 53-18 road drubbing of Arlington Friday.

Dufur (10-10 overall, 6-5 league) surged forward by a 28-9 margin through the opening half, and then dropped the hammer down with a 25-9 run in the final 16 minutes.

Mikayla Kelly racked up a season-high 16 points, 10 in the first half, Raymona Meanus hit double figures with 10, Katie Beal had eight, and Chloe Beeson ended up with six points.

All told, Dufur tallied 26 field goals and went 1 of 10 from the free throw line.

Arlington (1-13, 0-11) notched eight field goals and went 2 of 10 on free throws, with Emily Kirby scoring nine points and Sara Grady adding four.

Dufur next hosts Mitchell-Spray at 6 p.m. Friday.