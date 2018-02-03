Late flurry lifts SWC to victory

Kal Bailey scored seven fourth-quarter points and teammates Garrett Olson and Tuff Wilson added a field goal each, as South Wasco County broke open a 34-all tie with a 9-0 run in the final three minutes of regulation to lock down a 43-34 victory over Mitchell-Spray Friday in Maupin.

SWC led 15-6 through the first frame, but Mitchell-Spray went on a 20-17 run over the next two quarters to inch to within a 32-26 deficit.

The Redsides (4-17 overall, 2-9 league) tallied 14 field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 11 of 21 from the line.

Olson led with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, Bailey went off for 14 points, 11 in the second half, Tanner Davis had five points, four rebounds and three steals, and both Ben Birman and Wilson notched four points each.

Mitchell-Spray (2-17, 0-11) ended action with 16 field goals and a 0 for 5 effort on free throws.

Tate Holmes had 11 points, Myles Lyons chipped in 10, and Rey Rodriguez dropped six points.

SWC hosts 2A Culver (4-18) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and then heads to Arlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.