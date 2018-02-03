Redsides put the screws to Mitchell-Spray, 49-10 No. 7 SWC runs streak to 12 games after blowout win

The South Wasco County Redsides had a defensive effort for the ages in Friday’s home game against Mitchell-Spray, holding the Eagle-Loggers to one field goal and forcing 30 turnovers in a 49-10 blowout win in Maupin.

With the game all but decided in the first period, a 19-1 lead, SWC coach Lynn Cowdrey inserted his reserves for some court time.

They responded with 16 points, led by six from Katy Delco and two apiece by Ana Popchock, Jenna Wraught, Kyrsten Sprouse, Jade McCoy and Destiny Mora-Lopez.

As a team, the No. 7-ranked Redsides (18-3 overall, 11-0 league), who have won 12 consecutive games, made 23 field goals and shot 3 of 9 from the line.

Jada Myers posted a team-leading 12 points, Allie Noland had 10, and Madisen Davis chipped in eight points for the Redsides.

Mitchell-Spray (6-13, 1-10) shot 8 of 13 on free throws, as Allie Smith led with six points and Melody Holmes went for four.

SWC hosts 2A Culver (13-8) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.