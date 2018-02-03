Sherman blows past Condon

Jacob Justesen scored 28 points, Treve Martin added 24, and Luke Martin rattled off 17 points to move the No. 2-ranked Huskies ahead for an 86-53 trouncing of Condon-Wheeler Friday in a league matchup held in Fossil.

The Huskies took a 40-23 halftime lead and outscored Condon by a 28-20 margin in the third period to make it a 68-43 cushion.

Makoa Whitaker put out 11 points, Caleb Fritts notched four and Reese Blake contributed two points, as the Huskies (19-1 overall, 11-0 league) hit on 35 field goals, six 3-pointers, and shot 10 of 19 on free throws.

Bryce Harrison paced Condon-Wheeler with 26 points, Trey Homer ended his night with nine, Cooper Johnson had eight, and Sam Kerns scored six points.

In all, the Knights (14-7, 8-3) totaled 20 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 10 of 18 from the line.

Sherman faces Yakama Tribal Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and hosts Ione (5-16, 3-8) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.