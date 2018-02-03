Sherman girls stay in control

Clinging to one of the final playoff spots, the Sherman Huskies stormed back from a 9-6 first-quarter deficit with a 34-17 spurt in the final three quarters to beat Condon-Wheeler, 40-26, in Big Sky girls’ hoops play Friday in Fossil.

Sherman led 21-15 at the half, and then shut down the Knights in the second half, holding them to four baskets and 15 turnovers as part of a 19-11 output.

Jaelyn Justesen scored 17 points, Desiree Winslow chipped in 13, Sammie Lepinski added six and Nancy Ambriz had three points for the Huskies (9-10 overall, 7-4 league), who netted 16 field goals and went 8 of 19 on free throw tries.

Laura Clark put up seven points, and both Alyssa Carnine and Annika Reitmann poured in six points each, as the Knights (4-17, 4-7) totaled 11 field goals and went 4 of 12 free throws.

Sherman makes a trip to Yakama Tribal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.