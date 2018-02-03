TD girls show heart in close loss

Off the heels of a 32-point loss the last time The Dalles girls’ basketball team played Hermiston, the Riverhawks climbed back into contention late in the fourth quarter down 48-46 with 22 seconds left, but Jazlyn Romero swished four consecutive free throws to give the Lady Bulldogs a 52-46 win Friday.

Hermiston staked claim to a 25-15 halftime cushion, but The Dalles forged a 15-10 third-quarter rally to make it a 35-31 deficit with one quarter left to play.

The game went back-and-forth in the final stanza, as the Riverhawks (6-12 overall, 0-4 league) got within one possession on a handful of occasions; however, they could not get the bounces or breaks to change momentum.

Jodi Thomasian had 14 points, Paulina Finn drilled four 3-pointers for her 12 points, Bailey LeBreton picked up eight, Kilee Hoylman scored five and Molly Taylor sank a 3-pointer to finish with three points.

The Dalles outscored Hermiston from long range, an 8-3 edge, but the No. 17-ranked Bulldogs went 13 of 21 from the line, compared to 4 of 5 for the Hawks, as they were whistled for 21 fouls, while the home team had 11 called.

Romero posted 19 points, Jordan Thomas tacked on 15 and Maddie Juul totaled five points to account for the Hermiston (7-12, 3-1) scoring leaders.

Up next, The Dalles have another road trip on tap at 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 11 Pendleton (13-6, 4-0).