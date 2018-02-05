Man killed by train

A local transient was hit and killed by a train Saturday morning around 7:45 a.m. just west of Exit 82 on Interstate 84, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are withholding the 43-year-old man’s identity pending notification of family, said Det. Sgt. Scott Williams of the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, paramedics from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue declared the man deceased.

“It appears the man was walking east along the tracks when a train also traveling east struck the man from behind,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

A police log entry about the incident said the pedestrian was “clipped” but was not hit head on.

There are no signs of foul play, the press release stated, but anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 541-296-5454.

Another man was killed by a train Dec. 30 near West Second and Cherry Height’s Road. That occurred just a quarter mile away from another fatal train-pedestrian accident in 2014 near First and Union.