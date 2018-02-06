Athletes shine in January

The Dalles athletes were rewarded for their strong performances during the month of January at a ceremony last Friday at the Riverenza Cafe.

In the photo are, from left to right, Josh Nisbet, Jacob Hernandez, Molly Taylor, Kendyl Kumm, Jessika Nañez, Glenn Breckterfield, Addie Klindt and Petra van Kessel-Ervin.

Nisbet and Hernandez were honored in boys’ basketball, Taylor received an award in girls’ basketball, and both Kumm and Nañez picked up certificates for leading the varsity cheer squad. Breckterfield had his name called as the Riverhawks’ top wrestler, and the duo of Klindt and van Kessel-Ervin were selected as TD’s standout skiers.

The Dalles Booster Club has meetings set at 7 a.m. every Friday to discuss the various topics on the state of Riverhawk athletic programs. Board members are still being sought to help mold the future of The Dalles athletics. In addition, corporate sponsorship packages are being offered to local businesses to help support the more than 300 student-athletes involved in the sports programs. For any questions, to join the booster club or to inquire about the affordable sponsorship opportunities, email john@thedallesboosterclub.com.