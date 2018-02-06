Complete performance vaults Dufur over Condon

Dufur put all the pieces together Saturday in their most complete offensive and defensive performance as Curtis Crawford posted a season-high 26 points and Cooper Bales picked up 11 points to help the Rangers secure their 70-62 triumph at home against Condon-Wheeler.

Condon-Wheeler held a 30-27 halftime lead until Dufur stormed back for a 20-12 third-quarter rally to make it a 47-42 cushion.

Crawford had 11 of those points, Anthony Thomas had five, Jackie Culps added a 3-pointer, and Bales went 1 of 2 on free throws.

Bales notched 10 points, Anson Jim dropped two 3-pointers and had a basket for eight, Crawford sank 3 of 4 free throws and Daniel Radcliffe was 2 for 2 from the line to cap a 23-20 fourth-quarter run.

All told, the Rangers (8-13 overall, 5-7 league) went for 24 field goals, five 3-pointers and shot 17 of 27 on free throw tries, compared to 24 field goals, five 3-pointers, and 7 of 11 free throws put up by the visiting Knights (14-8, 8-4).

Bryce Harrison locked in for 22 points, Trey Homer ended up with 16 points, 12 in the second half, and the duo of Cooper Johnson and Hunter Winslow added nine points each.

Dufur has senior night at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus Mitchell-Spray.