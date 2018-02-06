Crosstalk: Did State of Union hit the mark?

In a recent Crosstalk I used the term “tribal” to describe our current political climate. I could just have as easily used the terms “pack,” “gang” or “family;” my point being that the value of a proposed action or policy has become of less importance than whose policy it is, and whether or not supporting that policy is best for the “party, gang, pack or family.”

There are Trump supporters who are willing to shrug off some pretty rough statements by the president simply because “he's our man,” just as there are those who do the same regarding former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton or former president Barack Obama.

When it comes to “our guy,” we are like the three monkeys who “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” as a matter of choice, regardless of reality or whether justice will be well served by our willful ignorance.

I did not not listen to the State of the Union speech: To be perfectly honest, I knew that listening to the president in real time would simply fire up my disgust of him as a man and as a political leader.

But, before you throw me out with the congressional Democrats who Trump has suggested were “treasonous” for their lack of positive response and “certainly didn't seem to love our country very much,” let me point out that after his first term I was unable to listen to former-president Bill Clinton's State of the Union speeches for the very same reasons.

I would much rather read a transcript, words stripped of voice and gesture, because that is the only way I can separate, at least to some degree, the message from the man.

There are certainly things he said I can agree with. “Over the last year, we have made incredible progress and achieved extraordinary success.” Trump said.

“We have faced challenges we expected, and others we could never have imagined. We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul, and the steel in America’s spine.”

Trump went on to recognize a number of Americans, ending with Congressman Steve Scalise, “a guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work three and a half months later.”

“In the aftermath of that terrible shooting, we came together, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as representatives of the people. But it is not enough to come together only in times of tragedy. Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve,” Trump said.

Those are words that I could certainly cheer for, and are well expressed. When push comes to shove, we pull together regardless of creed or race or political agenda.

“In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is 'in God we trust.' And we celebrate our police, our military, and our amazing veterans as heroes who deserve our total and unwavering support,” Trump said.

Again, sentiments worth cheering for. I have, however, skipped over quite a long section of the speech detailing the “benefits” of the recent tax cut legislation: I'll believe that one when I see it... and see the deficit figures when its been implemented more fully.

The same is true for his immigration proposals: I don't like the way he paints our Hispanic people as criminals, which is statistical hogwash, but our policies need reform.

If this can be done in the spirit of “setting aside our differences, seeking out common ground, and summoning the unity we need,” as Trump suggested earlier in his speech, perhaps there is a way forward on this issue that will serve all Americans.

I for one will not be holding my breath, we are missing the most important requirement of a working government: Good faith and trust.

It has been eroding since the “winner take all” mentality took over in Washington, D.C., and has snowballed under both Republican and Democratic leadership.

Our “stop-gap” funding of the government is the most obvious symptom of the problem, and although bipartisan rhetoric can be heard from both sides —Trump’s speech is a case in point — steps to real change are not being taken.

— Mark Gibson