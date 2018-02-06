Dufur girls topple Condon-Wheeler, 47-28

Over their last six games, the Dufur Rangers have won four times and are one game behind Horizon Christian, Sherman and Ione, so following Saturday’s 47-28 victory over Condon-Wheeler, the Rangers stayed within striking distance to make it a four-horse race for the final three district playoff spots.

Condon-Wheeler went on a 20-18 second-half run, but by then, Dufur was well in control, especially after 17-1 and 12-7 spurts in the opening stanza.

The Rangers (11-10 overall, 7-5 league) sank 18 field goals, four 3-pointers, and converted 7 of 11 free throw attempts, with senior Chloe Beeson scoring a game-high 19 points, 13 in the first half.

Mikayla Kelly tacked on nine points, Raymona Meanus added five, Jessica Brown chipped in four and Kayla Bailey drilled a fourth-quarter deep ball for her three points.

Condon-Wheeler (4-18, 4-8) tallied 10 field goals, one 3-pointer and shot 7 of 13 on free throws, with senior post Annika Reitmann dropping 11 points. Laura Clark had seven points and both Katie Jaeger and Alyssa Carnine finished with five points.

Dufur hosts Mitchell-Spray at 6 p.m. Friday on senior night, and then wraps up the regular season with a league finale at 4 p.m. Saturday in Maupin.