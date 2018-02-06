Ione scores 67-49 win over SWC

South Wasco County fell behind 21-16 through one period, 39-27 at the half and inched to within a 10-point deficit with three minutes left in regulation, but Ione went on an 8-0 run down the stretch to pick up its 67-49 boys’ basketball win Saturday in Ione.

Freshman post Garrett Olson reeled off 28 points and six rebounds, Tuff Wilson added eight points, five rebounds and seven steals, Tanner Davis checked in with six points and four rebounds and Kal Bailey had five rebounds and two steals for the Redsides (4-17 overall, 2-9 league), who tallied 21 field goals, one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 12 from the line.

Hunter Padberg racked up 20 points, 12 in the fourth quarter and Wyatt McNary tacked on 22 points to lead Ione (5-16, 3-8), as the team had 28 field goals, three 3-pointers and made 8 of 13 from the line.

South Wasco County hosts 2A Culver (4-19) in a non-league showdown at 6 p.m. tonight and makes a trip to Arlington for league action at 7:30 p.m. Friday.