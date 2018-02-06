No. 2 Sherman drops Arlington

League play has been very favorable for the No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies.

In 12 games, Sherman is allowing 33.5 points a game, scoring 74.0 a matchup and posting an average margin of victory of 40.5 points, with Saturday’s 79-27 road rout of Arlington running the two-time defending champions’ winning streak to 16 games.

Once again, a fast start aided Sherman’s onslaught, as the group led 17-2 through one quarter and 37-10 at halftime.

Jacob Justesen paced the Huskies with 18 points, Treve Martin rang in with 15 points and Luke Martin tacked on 12 points.

Makoa Whitaker and Caleb Fritts had eight points each, Owen Christiansen and Reese Blake motored home six apiece, Tyler Jones sprung ahead for four points, and Wade Fields tallied two points as the Huskies (20-1 overall, 12-0 league) hit 34 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 9 of 12 from the line.

Jacob Shandy had six points and the trio of TJ Longacre, and Brett Troutman and Diego Valdez contributed five points each for an Arlington (11-9, 7-4) squad that sank nine field goals, two 3-pointers, and hit 9 of 21 free throws.

Sherman plays a road contest at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Yakama Tribal in a final non-league matchup.

After that, the Huskies host the Ione Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.