No. 7 SWC keeps win streak going

With the district top spot sealed, the No. 7 South Wasco County Redsides are looking to ride out the final two games healthy, re-focused and ready to move into state action.

If this current 13-game win streak is any indication, capped by Saturday’s 61-45 home victory against Ione, the Lady Redsides are hitting at all cylinders at the right time.

Abby Birman scored 14 points, Allie Noland tallied 13, Katy Delco hit for nine, and both Madisen Davis and Kiana Moody reeled off eight points each for the Lady Redsides, who had 22 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 15 of 25 from the line, 9 of 15 in the second half.

SWC (19-3 overall, 12-0 league) led by a 27-13 margin at the break and ended the second half with spurts of 16-14 and 18-18.

The Cardinals (9-13, 8-4) had Morgan Orem rattle off 19 points, Jessica Medina went for 11, and Maggie Flynn notched six points as the group totaled 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted 15 of 35 from the free throw line, 11 of 23 in the second half.

South Wasco County heads to Arlington for a league matchup at 6 p.m. Friday and hosts Dufur in its season-finale at 4 p.m. Saturday in Maupin for senior night.

Tonight’s originally scheduled game versus 2A Culver is canceled.