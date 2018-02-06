For the Record for February 6, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday February 6, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

February 2, 6:53 a.m. – Single vehicle versus bicyclist, non-injury crash, West 10th and Cherry Heights Road. All involved were gone prior to officer arrival. The incident was logged.

February 2, 10:46 a.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Pedestrian was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. A report was taken.

February 4, 5:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

February 4, 8:24 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 72. Driver swerved towards the shoulder to miss deer in the roadway when the vehicle hit the shoulder the truck and trailer went off the road. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

February 3, 4:01 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street on a report of a motor home fire. Upon arrival a motor home was found to be fully involved along with a passenger vehicle partially on fire. The fire was extinguished. Minor heat damage was also done to the structure on site.

February 3, 7:21 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Murray Drive on a report of a brush fire. Contact was made with a resident that had several pieces of furniture on fire in his yard. Occupant stated he didn’t know how the fire started but it may have been some friends who were at this place. The fire was extinguished.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, five on Sunday and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 500 block of East 8th Street on a report of located runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned to the juvenile department while his parents came to pick him up. A report was taken.

A found property report was taken Friday morning from the 700 block of West 9th Street after a caller reported finding a bike. The bike was located and taken to impound.

Police responded to Pomona Street Friday morning after a victim reported she was contacted by a subject whom she has a stalking order against. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Friday afternoon on a report of a weapons purchase denial. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A dog bite report was taken Friday evening from the hospital after a victim reported being bitten by a dog near West 10th and Chenowith Loop streets.

A hit and run report was taken Friday evening from the 200 block of East 2nd Street.

An agency assist report was taken early Saturday morning from the 1200 block of East 12th Street after assisting the fire department with traffic control during a fire incident.

A criminal mischief report was taken early Saturday morning from the 1300 block of East 12th Street.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West 14th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported her dogs were attacked by a neighbor’s dogs. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1400 block of Riverview Street after a caller reported his vehicle was damaged from what looks to have been an altercation as blood was found on the vehicle.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 100 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported some stereo equipment was missing from his vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday evening from the 1400 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported a window to his home was broken out.

A hit and run report was taken early Sunday morning from East 9th and Dry Hollow streets.

A runaway report was taken early Sunday morning from the 1400 block of East 12th Street. Mother called back later in the morning that her son returned home.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1100 block of Trevitt Street after a victim reported his vehicle was egged.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 400 block of Jefferson Street after a victim reported some money and medication were taken from her home.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 3300 block of West Sixth Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Marcos Santiago Santos, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening near West 10th and Cherry Heights streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a report of a trespassing subject. Caller reported a previously trespassed male suspect was back on the property. Suspect was gone upon arrival. A report was taken.

Kyle Brian Long, 30, no listed address, was arrested early Tuesday morning near West 8th and Bridge streets on a warrant for parole violation.

Wasco County

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road.

Joshua Christian Hansen, 30, Tehachapi, Calif., was arrested during a traffic stop early Saturday morning near West 3rd and Pentland streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday morning from West 2nd and Hostetler streets after a train versus pedestrian report came in from the railroad company.

Leilani R. Chavez, 23, Cascade Locks, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near East 8th and G streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Richard Edwin Hunt, 55, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 900 block of Pomona Street and on four warrants for violation of a release agreement.

Oregon State Police

Ryan Patrick Maines, 35, Anderson, Calif., was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 64 on a warrant for probation violation.

Harvey Lee Hunt, 42, Toppenish, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 104 and is accused of two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Daniel Francis Lee DeMarre, 25, McMinville, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 81 on a warrant for parole violation.

Trooper initiated a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 82. During the stop it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen. After questioning those in the vehicle there was no evidence of criminal activity. The vehicle had been purchased at an auction but the previous owner had the vehicle repossessed but reported the vehicle stolen.

The occupants were released and report was taken.

Regional Jail

Taylor Marc Smigun, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for second-degree theft.

Jesse Daniel Holt, 29, Estacada, was booked and released Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Scott Leland Barber, 38, Tygh Valley, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ronnie Scott Medinger, 46, Salem, was transported and jailed Tuesday after being arrested on a local warrant for third-degree theft.

Parole & Probation

Nicholas Gage McCabe, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.