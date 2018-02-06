Sherman blasts past Arlington

Jaelyn Justesen racked up 16 of her 18 points in the first three quarters as the Sherman Huskies used that outburst to jump ahead in that span, 41-26, to secure a 55-40 girls’ hoops win Saturday in Moro.

Makayla Macnab also added 14 points, Savanna Orendorff poured in eight and Desiree Winslow finished with six points for the Huskies, who notched 26 field goals and shot 3 of 8 from the line.

Sherman, now in a three-way tie for second place in league, led 14-10 through one period, and posted a 12-9 second-quarter spurt to take a 26-19 halftime lead until finally putting away Arlington with a 15-7 third-quarter run.

In that third frame, Justesen and Winslow had four points, Macnab dropped three, and Orendorff hit a basket.

Arlington (1-14 overall, 0-12 league), which had its largest scoring total of the season since Dec. 1, 2017, hit 19 field goals, one 3-pointer and made 1 of 8 free throws.

Emily Kirby had a season-high 27 points, Sara Grady ended up with five, and the tandem of Marley Weiser and Glory Aamodt chipped in four points apiece.

Sherman (10-10, 8-4) takes a trip to Toppenish, Wash. for a non-league game at 6 p.m. tonight against Yakama Tribal.

Hanging on to the final playoff spot, the Huskies end the year with two tough games this weekend.

Sherman hosts Ione at 6 p.m. Friday and travels to Hood River for a game versus Horizon (11-10, 8-4).