Man sentenced in dog deaths

Kenneth Ray Smith, the owner of three dogs who died in his car in October, was sentenced to three years of bench probation, with a suspended 15-day jail term, on a charge of second-degree animal neglect.

The adult dogs, two pitbulls and a terrier, had been dead 24-48 hours when they were pulled from Smith’s vehicle in the 3500 block of West Second Street Oct. 1.

He was initially charged with one count of first-degree animal neglect, a Class A misdemeanor. That charge alleges failure to provide care resulting in serious harm or death. Second-degree animal neglect is a Class B misdemeanor in which the person fails to provide minimum care for an animal. He was sentenced in early December.

Smith’s 15-day jail sentence is suspended provided he meets all conditions of probation. Those include: making a donation of $150 to either Home at Last or the Oregon Humane Society; not possess any dogs for five years; allow police to check his residence if there is reason to suspect he has dogs; pay a court assessment of $138 and $50 for court-appointed attorney fees.

Officers responding to the scene said the smell of the dead animals was “horrendous.”

At the request of Smith’s public defender, the city agreed to pay around $440 for necropsies of the animals, which are animal autopsies. But The Dalles City Attorney Gene Parker said, “If I recall correctly the conditions of the dogs was deteriorated to the point where they really could not determine exactly how they died.”

A neighbor of Smith’s reported the situation to police on the evening of Oct. 1, and blamed herself for not calling sooner, since she’d been near the car where the animals were kept that morning and didn’t hear a sound. Normally, they would bark.

The neighbor, Sue Steele, earlier said Smith and his mother lived on Steele’s property in a trailer.

Smith’s mother ran to Steele that evening and told her the dogs were dead. Steele then called police.

Steele said she’d commented to Smith daily about his dogs because she was worried about them. She said she’d never seen the dogs set foot on the ground, and that they were always kept in the vehicle in three cages.