Pendleton girls too strong for TD

Just a shade past the midway point of the second period, The Dalles point guard Paulina Finn swished a jump shot to inch her squad to a 17-13 deficit.

From that point on, however, the No. 11-ranked Pendleton Buckaroos went on a 43-17 run over the final 19 minutes to lock down a lopsided 60-30 triumph Tuesday in girls’ basketball action from Pendleton High School.

All told, TD (6-13 overall, 0-5 league) knocked down 10 field goals but shot less than 20 percent from the floor and committed 26 turnovers, with Finn as the only Hawk player to score double digits, 10 points.

Lauryn Belanger added five points, Bailey LeBreton and Jodi Thomasian notched four points apiece, and Jenna Miller ended up with three points as the Hawks posted their lowest point total since Dec. 8, 2017 versus Glencoe.

In five league contests, the Riverhawks are scoring an average of 38.2 points a game, nearly four points lower than their season average.

Jaiden Lemberger racked up 24 points, Kalan McGlothan tacked on 16, Uliyana Guerrero had five and Natalie Neveau poured in four points for the Lady Bucks (14-6, 5-0), who also converted 18 of 31 free throws, compared to 8 of 13 for The Dalles.

Up next, the Riverhawks make a trip to Hood River for a critical league contest at 5:30 p.m. Friday, where a loss could very well end any playoff hopes.