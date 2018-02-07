For the Record for February 7, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 7, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to 12 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday, including a medical assist and a motor vehicle accident with no injury.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 800 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday morning the neighbor’s she was tagged again.

A caller in the 200 block of Jefferson reported Tuesday morning a hit and run occurred overnight. Under investigation.

A caller in the 4200 block of Columbia Road reported Tuesday morning he lost his wallet.

A caller in the 300 block of Court Street reported Tuesday morning that they believed squatters were living in parts of the building, which was “trashed.” Incident logged.

A caller in the 600 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday morning that her friend’s fiancé pulled a gun on her and her child in home with her. Police found the friend outside her house and she said the firearm was never displayed.

A girl turned herself in to the police station as a runaway Tuesday afternoon. She was not listed as a runaway, so she was taken to a safe house.

A caller in the 700 block of Pomona reported Tuesday afternoon a man keeps coming to the facility to harass staff, acting lewd and aggressive. He’d been told to leave several times, and came and went several times before finally leaving. Officer advised.

A caller in the 400 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday afternoon a man was harassing passersby, yelling and cussing. He later followed an elderly woman down the street, screaming at her. Police contacted the man, who was warned regarding his behavior.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported Tuesday afternoon that her stolen car was recovered and syringes and possibly drugs were found in it. An officer disposed of several unused syringes, and no drugs were found.

A caller in the 500 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon that a scary looking man was sitting behind the neighbor’s garage. Police found a man fitting the description given and he was doing construction.

A caller in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive reported Tuesday afternoon that an extremely intoxicated man was creating a disturbance and blocking traffic. The caller said the man kept looking at him weird, then asked if he wanted to fight. The business not want him trespassed, but wanted him to leave.

A caller in the 1000 block of East 16th Place reported Tuesday evening that she believed her phone was lost. Logged for information.

A caller in the 800 block of West 11th Street reported Tuesday evening ongoing harassment with a kid who rings the doorbell and takes off.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported Tuesday evening a person was trying to get into a car, and the suspect is someone who previously stole a car. Caller requested extra patrol.

A driver was stopped late Tuesday at 10th and Washington for failing to drive within the lane and given a warning.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kendra Lynn Miller, 43, Dallesport, was arrested and is accused of second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to an auto parts and tow business in the 57000 block of Wamic Market Road when the business got a call from someone claiming they had found a stolen vehicle. Business had gotten conflicting stories about the vehicle and wanted to speak to the deputy before agreeing to tow. Plate was run and no return given.

A landlord called to inform deputy that evicted tenants had left a cat and a rabbit behind in the house, worried that they hadn’t been left enough food. Advised that this is a civil issue and given an option to call the DA.

Property owner called complaining that a neighbor who had been kicked out of the house they were renting was now in a tent on her property, which is currently being rented.

The man renting her property said he was helping the neighbor move, property owner not happy about the situation. She was advised this is a civil issue and advised to speak with an attorney.

Deputy struck the carcass of a previously deceased cat while on patrol Tuesday evening near Southeast Heimrich Street and Southeast Second Street. Removed dead cat from the roadway, contacted a nearby residence who believed the cat didn’t belong to anyone.

Marshal Alcos Johnson, 24, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two probation violations.

Angela Rae Fowler, 48, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for a probation violation.

William Anthony Henry, 42, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for attempting to elude a police officer on foot.

David Allyn Thyssen, 45, Bend, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for second degree failure to appear.

David Craig Dixon, 55, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for a probation violation.

Deputy responded to reports of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road West. Caller reported that it sounded like two shots were fired at him by a neighbor, hid in a shelter until he could safely get off the property and into a car with his girlfriend.

An extra patrol assisted in the Step It Up Walk to School at Dry Hollow Elementary Wednesday morning, 30-35 kids involved and no issues reported.

Oregon State Police

Police responded to a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-84 near milepost 95 when a white jeep lost control, hit the guardrail on the south side of the westbound lanes, crossed both lanes and hit the guardrail on the north side, then crossed both lanes again and stopped against the south side guardrail. Female driver believed to have a medical issue, didn’t remember the crash. Transported to Mid-Columbia for treatment of minor injuries, vehicle towed by Rivers Edge Towing. Driver later cited for careless driving.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening on I-84 near milepost 130 when a vehicle’s tire tread separated while the driver was changing lanes, vehicle spun and rolled several times before coming to a rest facing south, its rooftop blocking both lanes. All three occupants uninjured and vehicle towed by Bishop’s Towing.

Parole & Probation

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of a post-prison supervising sanction and three charges of probation violation.

Charles Gordon Hicks, 57, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Tuesday and is accused of a probation violation.