Riverhawks’ golden opportunity dashed

Last week, The Dalles Riverhawks defeated Hood River Valley and Hermiston in consecutive games and had a chance to jump into first place in the Columbia River Conference with a win over Pendleton.

They had a chance to send a message, a chance to silence the naysayers, a chance to show they belonged in the league championship conversation.

Instead, the No. 14-ranked Pendleton Buckaroos staked itself atop the CRC standings and dropped The Dalles down to third place following a 57-50 victory Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.

Although the home loss stings, TD has four more games to make up ground.

“The big thing for me is making sure that the kids don’t look at a game like this and determine that’s who we are, but rather look at it as you know what we can be, you know what we were in the fourth quarter tonight and you know what we were in the last two games. That’s who we are,” TD head coach Nathan Morris said. “And that’s what we got to bottle up is what we have done right in those past two games.”

With the extra push from Tyler Newsome, Richard Scott, Shaw Jerome and Willie Camp, the Bucks held a 30-24 halftime advantage, and made it 42-33 through the first three quarters.

Then Jacob Hernandez heated up in the final frame with three 3-pointers and a field goal, Josh Nisbet added a basket and Dakota Murr shot 2 of 3 from the line and added a layup.

Pendleton managed three fourth-quarter field goals and went 9 of 15 on free throws as Newsome netted two baskets and converted on 5 of 8 from the line, both Jerome and Scott sank two free throws apiece and Camp added a field goal to hold off the Hawks’ late rally.

“In the fourth quarter, we looked like we looked in our last couple of games. We were getting better ball pressure, jumping passes and getting out in transition,” Morris said. “They just had a whole different feel than they did for the first three quarters.”

Pendleton (12-8 overall, 4-1 league) totaled 22 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 11 of 23 from the line as Newsome led all scorers with 21 points, 14 in the second half.

Scott had 10 points, Jerome and Camp each tacked on eight and Ryan Russell chipped in seven points.

For The Dalles, who were without the services of Oscar Fernandez and Jack Bonham, hit for 17 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and went 8 of 12 on free throw attempts.

Hernandez posted a team-high 18 points, 13 in the second half, Murr tallied 13 on three field goals and 7 of 10 from the line, Nisbet chalked up 10 points, and Dalles Seufalemua finished with nine points, all 3-pointers.

The Dalles (10-9, 2-3) has a few days to do a little soul-searching ahead of Friday’s road matchup at Hood River Valley, a squad that pushed Hermiston to the brink in a 71-69 overtime loss Tuesday.

It all comes down to playing with passion and getting off to quicker starts.

“We got to take something away from this game,” Morris said. “We got to take away that the energy we played with in the fourth quarter is the energy it takes to consistently win against the teams in this league, night-in and night-out. You can’t have that energy for six or eight minutes, it’s got to be 32 minutes. I told the kids that I am not mad at them, I am not even disappointed in them.

“We just have to figure that out, because you can’t afford to play three-quarters of the game at 70 percent and then decide to turn it on for the last quarter. That’s the big key for them.”

Doubleheader basketball action starts at 5:30 p.m. from Vannet Court in Hood River.