Sherman loses big to Yakama

With game against Ione and Horizon Christian still left on the docket, the Sherman Huskies were able to slip in a non-league hoops contest against Yakama Tribal Tuesday in Toppenish, Wash. and came away with a 68-22 loss.

The Lady Huskies were held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed by a 37-7 halftime margin, when the Eagles extended their lead to 51-13 after a 14-6 third-quarter run.

In all, Sherman (10-11 overall, 8-4 league) made seven field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 7 of 9 from the line, with Makayla Macnab scoring 11 points to lead the way.

Jaelyn Justesen put up four points, and the trio of Lexi Grenvik, Nancy Ambriz and Desiree Winslow added two points each, and Savanna Orendorff went 1 of 2 from the line for her one point.

Yakama Tribal (10-7) totaled 32 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 1 of 6 on free throw attempts, as Nayha Mills scored 20 points, Tori Wapsheli poured in 11, Sydrah Eagleheart went for 10, and Jada Liulamaga finished up with nine points.

Sherman pays host to Ione (9-13, 8-4) at 6 p.m. Friday, and then hits the road to take on Horizon Christian (11-10, 8-4) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with district spots on the line.