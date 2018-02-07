Sherman win streak snapped by Yakama Tribal Huskies are outscored by a 37-22 margin in second half

The Sherman Huskies were cruising through their league schedule, taking down the opposition with relative ease, with a 16-game winning streak.

Tuesday in Toppenish, Wash., that run ended abruptly, as Yakama Tribal erased a 22-12 first-quarter deficit by outscoring Sherman by a 54-29 margin over the final 24 minutes to score a 66-51 triumph.

In the second half, Sherman hit on nine field goals and went 3 of 10 on free throw tries, with Keenan Coles and Jacob Justesen accounting for 15 of the 22 second-half points.

Looking at the first period, it appeared like the Huskies were going to run away with another blowout win, taking a 22-12 lead, as Justesen paced the offense with 10 points, Coles added seven and Treve Martin chipped in five.

Yakama, second place in the 1B Greater Columbia Gorge Conference, then bounced back with a 17-7 second-quarter rally to tie the score at 29-all at the break, holding the Huskies to a pair of 3-pointers by Justesen and a free throw by Coles.

All told, Sherman (20-2 overall, 12-0 league) made 20 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made 6 of 17 free throws, tying its second-lowest point output of the season.

Justesen led with 23 points, Coles followed up with 16, Treve Martin had seven points, and Tyler Jones and Luke Martin hit for two points apiece.

Bryan Strom scored 21 points, Noah Pastrana reeled off 13, Isiah Strom went for 12 and Justin Strom chipped in eight points for the Eagles (17-3), who ended the night with 25 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 13 free throws.

No. 2-ranked Sherman hosts Ione (6-16, 4-8) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on senior night, and then makes a trip to Hood River for a league finale against second-place and No. 14 Horizon Christian (16-5, 10-2) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.