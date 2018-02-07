Tough shooting night hurts SWC

The South Wasco County Redsides shot 12 of 45 from the floor, 2 of 19 on 3-pointers and added 31 turnovers in a 48-30 boys’ basketball setback Tuesday at home against 2A Culver.

Culver had a slim 12-11 lead after the first quarter of action, but went on a 19-8 spurt to make it a 31-19 halftime cushion.

SWC (4-19 overall, 2-10 league) added a 7-6 third-quarter output to make it a 37-26 deficit, until the Bulldogs came through with an 11-4 barrage, capped by an 8-0 run in the final moments of the game.

Weston Basl reeled off a game-high 25 points, including six first-half 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs (5-19), and teammate David Gutierrez added seven points, as the team sank 18 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and shot 4 of 10 from the line.

Garrett Olson posted 17 points and 16 rebounds, Ben Birman dropped a pair of 3-pointers for his six points, Kal Bailey had five points and five steals, and Tanner Davis contributed two points and four steals for the Redsides, who chalked up 12 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 4 of 10 free throws.

SWC makes a trip to Arlington (11-10, 7-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and wraps up the season with a home tilt versus Dufur (8-13, 5-7) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.