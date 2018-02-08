Guard Support

In recognition of Subway’s support of the National Guard unit based at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles, the store’s owners were presented with the Seven Seals Award recently. Pictured, from left, are Sgt. Anthony Iven of the local guard unit, Delta Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry; Lt. Col. (Ret.) Les Cochenour, representing Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; Subway owners Rob and Shahira Dobrey; Subway manager Shaun Lammni; and Sgt. First Class Roger Montavon, the readiness NCO (non-commissioned officer) for the National Guard unit in The Dalles.