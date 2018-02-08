Letter to the Editor: Lifestyle effects

To the editor:

I commend the Chronicle for a thoughtful, compassionate opinion piece on the topic of homelessness in Sunday’s issue. While I understand (but don’t agree with) the motivations of local politicians and merchants to make downtown The Dalles less inclusive to people without homes, I don’t believe it to be right or just to simply hide the homeless population from public view.

We are all indirectly responsible for homelessness, and we deserve to see the effects of our collective lifestyle. In the words of the Chronicle, “we, as a community, are better than that.”

Christopher Rosevear

Mosier