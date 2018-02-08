Letter to the Editor: No insurance

To the editor:

As a local insurance agent, I am frustrated at the amount of claims I have filed for my clients that have been hit by people driving with no insurance and in many cases, no license. It baffles me how the local laws work. It was my understanding that if you are in a uninsured accident, your car is to be impounded on the spot. This is not happening in The Dalles. Cars are allowed to drive away from the scene.

In several cases, people were severely injured. We ALL are supposed to carry at least state minimum insurance, yet more than half the claims I have taken this last week have been the fault of a uninsured motorist.

That would lead me to believe that a majority of the cars on the road in The Dalles are driving uninsured? Why is this not being policed?

Deb Klaviter

The Dalles