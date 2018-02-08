Letter to the Editor: True leadership

To the editor:

So many good people in our area; they give their time and skills to organizations, clubs, churches; Their way of showing love for their fellow citizens, but what do they get in return? The return on the investment does not always have a good outcome. In this current upside down world, truthfulness, respect and honor are lacking. Instead, lashing out, criticism, thin shelled emotional responses and outright control over other people dampen spirits and downright hurt other human beings. Leadership changes should start from the top and filter down.



To have change from the bottom up is surely an uphill battle over the negative controlling factor, but, sometimes the only way to correct a situation. When leadership is questionable or failing, people should recognize the goodness of the hard-working volunteer spirit and when it disappears, they need to ask enough questions of leadership to get to the truth of the matter to ask for the changes necessary to reconcile the hurt. When one has been hurt, it will happen to future people unless there is an intervention, because the problem exists with leadership.

Please consider your role in the community and muster up enough courage to seek the truth so that you can make a difference. “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor” (Bishop Desmond Tutu)

Georgia Murray

The Dalles