Major Reconstruction

A portable stop light regulates traffic along West Second Street in The Dalles, where a major infrastructure upgrade is underway. The estimated $3.8 million project includes installation of a new 18-inch water main, upgrading over a mile of sewer line and replacement of more than a mile of storm water mainline. Completion of the project is anticipated at the end of June. When the project is completed, the entire roadway will be repaved at an estimated cost of $215,500.