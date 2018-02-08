Teacher contract settled

The teachers union for District 21 and the school board have agreed on a new two-year contract that provides a 2.2 percent cost of living increase this year.

“We are very excited and feel like things went really well,” Superintendent Candy Armstrong told the Northern Wasco County School District 21 board last week.

Board Chair Kathy Ursprung said, “I’d just like to say thank you to our teachers because I know you’ve been doing a lot to improve our outcomes, so this is little enough, and well deserved.”

Bargaining team member Joan Hutchinson replied that the negotiations were “very amicable” and the contract “does a lot to make the district more competitive to work in.” She thanked the school board for the “thankless job” they do.

The contract is retroactive to last July 1, when the new contract period began, said District Chief Financial Officer Randy Anderson.

It mirrors the agreement reached with non-licensed school staff earlier.

The pay increases range from $64 a month on the low end of the pay scale to about $120 per month on the high end.

He added, “I’d echo what Joan said. It was amicable. I think people looked at the bigger picture and we were able to reach agreement without much animosity.”

Teaching days are unchanged in the contract, with 190 contract days, and 176 instructional days, Anderson said.

The district also increased the cap it will pay for health insurance by 3 percent. The district contribution is now at $1,298 per person, per month, he said.

Of the insurance coverage itself, Anderson said, “if they’re not identical, they’re very similar” to last year’s.

There is a menu of insurance options for teachers. The least expensive out of pocket monthly premium for teachers is about $40 a month, he said. The top end varies, he said.

The contract covers 172 teachers.

The school board also heard last week that the sixth grade will be going to outdoor school. They will be going to Troutdale in early May, to Camp Collins. The $45,000 state grant will cover camp rental and transportation. Ssome 230 students will spend three days and two nights.

Outdoor education was funded by Measure 99, but did not allow for charter schools to apply for funds. But, they could get a

sponsoring district to apply for them. District 21 did apply on Mosier’s behalf, and got awarded a grant, Anderson said. School board member John Nelson said, “That feels good we got outdoor education back after a million years.