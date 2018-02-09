For the Record for February 9, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 9, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Feb. 7, 1:48 p.m. – Crew responded to Highway 30 on a report of a burn complaint. Caller reported she just put out a campfire alongside the highway, but wanted the crew to come to make sure it was fully extinguished. The fire was mopped up.

Feb. 7, 8:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of East 9th Street on a report of a burn complaint. Caller reported a foul smell coming from a neighbor’s chimney. Upon arrival, moderate smoke was coming from the chimney. The resident of the home stated they would put the fire out.

Feb. 7, 8:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of East 9th Street on a report of a chimney fire. The fire was extinguished.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services Wednesday and nine on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street Wednesday morning after several 911 hangups were received. It was determined that a child had gotten a hold of the phone and continued to dial the number. The dad was cited and released for improper use of 911. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Place after a victim reported his shop building was tagged with graffiti.

William David Harris, 42, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by city police out of the area Wednesday afternoon on local charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Police responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street Wednesday evening after staff reported an intoxicated female would not move along after being requested to. Contact was made with the female who told officers she was a victim of a sex crime. She was taken to the hospital. A report was taken.

Gustave Gene Page, 42, Portland, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of offensive littering, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Police responded to the hospital Wednesday evening after staff reported a female victim came into their care who reported being assaulted by a group of females. The incident is said to have occurred in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street. An assault report was taken.

Terry Michael Barker, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a local warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 2nd Street Thursday afternoon on a report of a unattended child. The child was located and returned home. The mother stated her daughter had gotten out of the back door as the front door to their home has an alarm.

A restraining order violation report was taken Thursday evening from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a caller reported a male suspect was at the hotel and was not supposed to be around her. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Mosier Wednesday evening after a caller reported he could hear a female screaming for help. Contact was made with a subject who advised his granddaughter and her boyfriend live on the property and had an argument.

Both subjects were gone prior to arrival. The incident was logged.

An informational report was taken Thursday morning from the 300 block of Washington Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 3300 block of Sandlin Road.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to Dufur Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported her juvenile son was missing. The child was located later safe and sound after he had ridden the bus with a classmate without permission. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken early Thursday morning at Biggs Junction after a caller reported a female suspect entered his semi and began jumping up and down causing damage. Suspect fled prior to arrival.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 137 early Friday morning after a caller reported observing a suspicious male subject near the bridge. Contact was made with the subject who was walking to Arlington as his vehicle broke down. He was waiting for a friend to pick him up.

Regional Jail

Gage Logan Sullivan, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for second-degree theft.