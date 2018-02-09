The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD cheer is ready for state

The Dalles cheer team vies for a chance at its 13th state title in program history, starting at 1:45 p.m. this Saturday from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

The Dalles cheer team vies for a chance at its 13th state title in program history, starting at 1:45 p.m. this Saturday from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

The Dalles cheer team vies for a chance at its 13th state title in program history, starting at 1:45 p.m. this Saturday from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Also in action is The Dalles wrestling team, in a two-day Special District 4 Tournament at Redmond High. First-day bouts take place at 2 p.m. on Friday. At 10 a.m. Saturday, are the championship bracket and consolation rounds.

TD’s swim team is at the Hood River Aquatic Center for two days of CRC events, the first at 6 p.m. Friday. At 9 a.m. Saturday, teams compete for OSAA state berths.














































