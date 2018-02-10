The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Dufur dominates Mitchell-Spray

Dufur Ranger senior Chloe Beeson drives for a layup in action at Dufur High. Friday, Beeson and the Lady Rangers defeated Mitchell-Spray by a 61-9 final margin.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Saturday, February 10, 2018

Alexus Outlaw, Chloe Beeson and Raymona Meanus scored 10 points each, and the Dufur Lady Rangers took a step closer to a possible postseason bid after cruising past Mitchell-Spray, 61-9, Friday in a Big Sky girls’ basketball contest played in Dufur.

Dufur used runs of 27-2 and 11-2 in the first two quarters, and then outscored Mitchell-Spray 23-5 in the second half.

All told, Dufur sank 25 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 9 of 14 from the line.

Mikayla Kelly and Katie Beal each tallied eight points, Zoe Hester scored five, and Jessica Brown ended her night with a four-point effort for the Rangers.

Mitchell-Spray had three field goals and shot 3 of 6 on free throws, with Melody Holmes hitting for four points and Allie Smith going for three points.

