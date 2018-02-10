Honkers hit 13 threes in victory

The Arlington Honkers had their shooting touch working to the tune of a season-high 13 3-pointers in a 74-36 win over South Wasco County Friday at Arlington.

Now with at the very least the fourth seed in next week’s upcoming district playoffs, the Honkers jumped ahead 23-10 after the first quarter, and padded that double-digit advantage with spurts of 16-10 and 18-11 in the third and fourth quarters to make it a 57-31 lead at one point.

Brett Troutman sank six 3-pointers for his team-high 18 points, Jace Troutman followed up with five 3-pointers of his own to secure 17, TJ Longacre added 11, and Thomas Evans ended his night with 10 points, as the Honkers totaled 28 field goals, 13 3-pointers, and went 5 of 8 on free throw tries.

SWC managed 15 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 3 of 5 from the line, with Garrett Olson putting in 11 points.

Tanner Davis tallied nine points, Ben Birman checked in with eight, and the duo of Tuff Wilson and Kal Bailey added three points apiece for the Redsides.