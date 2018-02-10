HRV boys turn the tables on TD

Ready to make amends for a loss Tuesday against Pendleton, The Dalles boys’ basketball squad led Hood River Valley 36-30 at the half and 54-47 through three quarters.

The Eagle defense then allowed five fourth-quarter field goals, while the offense delivered 10 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 12 of 15 from the line in a 34-14 run to defeat the Riverhawks 81-67 Friday at Vannet Court.

Jonah Tactay scored 13 of his team-high 20 points and Dakota Kurahara, who totaled 15 points, added nine in the fourth period.

Hood River Valley (7-14 overall), now tied with The Dalles for the third and final state play-in spot with a 2-4 record, sank 30 field goals, nine 3-pointers, and went 13 of 20 from the free throw line.

In support of Tactay and Kurahara, Eric Siekkinen added 16 points, Noah Webster hit for 12 and Carson Flores chipped in five points.

The Dalles (10-10) had six players notch field goals, led by Dakota Murr, who scored 24 points, 14 in the second half.

Josh Nisbet tallied 16 points, Jacob Hernandez ended up with 14, Oscar Fernandez had seven, and Dalles Seufalemua scored five points, as the team reeled off 23 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and made 8 of 9 free throws.

Up next, TD hits the road for a league contest versus Hermiston (9-11, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while HRV hosts No. 16-ranked Pendleton (12-9, 4-2) on the same day.