Huskies close to district spot with a 19-point win

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Saturday, February 10, 2018

In the big moments, Desiree Winslow stepped up to the challenge with 16 points, nine in the second half, as the Sherman Huskies broke open a 20-17 lead with a 31-15 second-half run to notch a 51-32 victory against Ione Friday in Moro.

The win pretty much secures a district playoff spot, but the final seeding will come down to Saturday’s outcomes.

The Lady Huskies hit 22 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 5 of 11 free throws.

After Winslow, Sammie Lepinski and Jaelyn Justesen notched nine points apiece, Makayla Macnab added seven, and Alexis Grenvik had four points.

Ione dropped 13 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 5 of 13 free throws, as Jessica Medina posted 12 points, Morgan Orem eight, and Maggie Flynn scored four points, none in the second half.

