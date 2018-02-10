Huskies pick up lopsided victory on senior night Sherman now one win from a perfect Big Sky record

After having their winning streak snapped Tuesday, the No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies came back charging for a 74-32 boys’ basketball win Friday over Ione.

From the start, it looked like the Huskies wanted to use their defense to jumpstart an early flurry.

Keenan Coles had 12 points, Treve Martin and Jacob Justesen tacked on 11 apiece, Tyler Jones drilled two 3-pointers for six, and Luke Martin also hit for six points, as Sherman used runs of 24-7 and 26-12 to go out in front by a 50-19 halftime margin.

Sherman totaled 30 field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 10 of 19 on free throw attempts.

Coles dropped 16 points, Justesen added 13, Treve Martin scored 11, Luke Martin tallied 10, Tyler Jones reeled off eight, and Makoa Whitaker picked up six points.

Hunter Padberg totaled 14 points, Wyatt McNary notched 10, and both JR Roque and Junior Venduzco had three points each for the Cardinals, who finished with 14 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 3 of 5 free throws.

Both Sherman and Ione played Saturday in league finales. District action is next weekend in Madras.