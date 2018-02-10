Letter to the Editor: How it works

To the editor:

The US Constitution has seven articles:

Article 1 describes the legislature who makes the laws and how the laws are made.

Article 2 describes the executive power who enforce the laws.

Article 3 describes the judicial powers.

Article 4 describes interstate relations.

Article 5 describes how amendments are to be made.

Article 6 includes the “Supremacy Clause” and the “Binding Oath.”

Article 7 describes the People’s Consent to establish this Union.

That’s it. And within these articles that describe the powers delineated to each branch of government, there are only two things this government supplies to the People that the People don’t have by natural law and inalienable rights: a money system based on gold and silver currency only, and the police powers to protect private property.

The purpose of amendments is for clarification of the seven Articles only, to prevent “misconstruction or abuse” of government powers, and to add declaratory and restrictive clauses.

Amendment 10 declares that any power not delegated to the government by the seven Articles of the Constitution are reserved to the People.

Anything beyond this is extra-legal and illegitimate. The US Government, by design, is very limited in powers and purpose: money and protection of private property. It is foolish, and illegal, to ask the government for more.

Whatever else we may want in life, we are to go to God, our creator, who safeguards our inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson