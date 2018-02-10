Looking back on February 11, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Against the advice of the city attorney, The Dalles City Council Monday bought a truck from a local dealership even though it wasn’t the low bid.

The downtown elevator site appears to be environmentally clean, testing done last week shows. Testers were looking for carbon tetrachloride, a compound used for storage of grain, and phosphorus. The city had said the property would have to have serious environmental problems before it would back out of its decision to buy the property from the Port of The Dalles and use it to house an expanded sewer plant.

Auditors examining the region’s fish recovery efforts say the $127 million annual program needs to improve its accountability. Independent auditors also called for competition for proposed projects and for the streamlining of the project procurement process.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight in a restaurant parking lot on Bargeway Road on Tuesday night. The fight, which had involved as many as 20 people, was over when they arrived.

Metallic balloons and power lines are not a good mix — when they come in contact with each other, the result can be a serious power outage. “Giving of brightly colored balloons to celebrate Valentine’s Day, special occasions or just about any other reason seems to increase this time of year,” said Lynn Liikala-Seymore, Pacific Power manager.

40 years ago – 1978

The Dalles Christian Business and Professional Women’s Council monthly salad buffet meeting will be at the Tapadera, Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m.

There is growing conversation in Oregon on whether a different system of marketing liquor should be established. There are petitions circulating to place the question on the ballot this year.

WASHINGTON (UPI) – The Senate Friday decided unanimously to move its Panama Canal treaty debate into secret session Feb. 21 to discuss allegations Gen. Omar Torrijos may have been involved in smuggling drugs into the United States. Shifting the debate toward mysterious, sensitive issues at the demand of Republican treaty critics, the Senate also was expected to review then the issue of U.S. electronic eavesdropping on Panamanian officials during treaty negotiations.

MINNEAPOLIS (UPI) – A suburban housewife charged Friday she was dragged to jail in her mink coat, fingerprinted and chained to another prisoner for failing to pay a $5 parking ticket she didn’t know about and for holding a garage sale without a license. She said the parking ticket was one that one of her two college sons had received and ignored, unknown to her.

60 years ago – 1958

Two fire alarms and a brilliant display of Northern Lights resulted in confusion and numerous calls to city and fire departments here last night. As numerous persons were beginning to notice the pinkish-red glow of the heavens, a real fire alarm sounded at The Dalles fire station and less than an hour later another alarm came in on a residential fire.

By UNITED PRESS – The most brilliant display of the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights in many years flashed across the northern skies Monday night and early today in a spectacular electronic fireworks show that was seen as far south as Florida. Intense atmospheric electrical disturbances that accompanied the lights disrupted network television and long distance telephone circuits. The display featured a bright red glow that gave the appearance of a forest fire on the horizon. Thousands of persons called their local police stations, newspapers and weather bureaus to inquire about the strange lights.

Site, specifications, construction plans and relocation impact of John Day dam 25 miles upstream from The Dalles were the topic of Col. Myron E. Page, Walla Walla district engineer, as speaker at Monday’s forum meeting of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce membership.

80 years ago – 1938

Three of the bills returned by the Wasco county grand jury were not true bills, contrary to the report yesterday in The Chronicle, and an additional true bill was returned by the grand jurors late yesterday afternoon, District Attorney T. Leland Brown said today.

A plea that the United States Bureau of fisheries give the $7,000,000 fishways at Bonneville “a chance to demonstrate its efficiency” was made today in a letter to Senator Charles L. McNary of Oregon by Manager W. S. Nelson of the chamber of commerce. Nelson wrote, in part: “The passage of a large run of fish through the dam last year ought to be sufficient evidence that the dam is not an impediment but rather an improvement that will permit the fish to ascend the stream.”

In observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday tomorrow, the county courthouse, city banks, and the state liquor store will be closed all day, it was reported today. The city hall and city library will not be affected.

PORTLAND, Feb. 11. (UP) – Under arrest and charged with arson in connection with an $80,000 blaze in Salem last year were six men, including Al Rosser, head of eight Oregon locals of the teamsters’ union, American Federation of Labor.

100 years ago – 1918

All of the Wasco county boys who were aboard the torpedoed transport Tuscania are safe, according to the government’s report of the survivors.

The dedication of the service flag of The Dalles High school was celebrated yesterday afternoon in an impressive and intensely patriotic ceremony, in which honor was paid to the long list of boys who are now in the service of their country, and who, in the past, have been students at the local institution.

Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Hill are parents of a son who was born Friday. A daughter was born Saturday to Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Tindall.

The Old Fort Dalles Historical society will meet at the home of Mrs. George Wensley, 106 West Eighth street, at 2:30 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. The programme subject will be “The Fremont Expedition.”

ZURICH, Switzerland, Feb. 11. (By United Press.) – An ominous unrest is growing daily throughout the central empires. Germany and Austria must have peace or go under. The people of both countries demand it.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11. (By United Press.) – The Russian Bolsheviki has definitely withdrawn from the war, ordering complete demobilization of Russian forces on all fronts, it was reported here today. While minor factions favor continuance of the fighting, and may still give the Teutons some trouble, through guerilla warfare, the Bolsheviki control is so overwhelming that if the Amsterdam report is true, Russia apparently is through as factor in the conflict.