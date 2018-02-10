Rangers post win over Mitchell

Cooper Bales and Curtis Crawford combined for 26 points to give the Dufur Rangers all the offensive push they needed to outlast Mitchell-Spray by a 63-8 margin Friday on senior night in Dufur.

The Rangers took an 18-7 lead through one period, then pulled through in the second frame with a 21-0 scoring barrage for a 39-7 halftime cushion.

Over the final three quarters, Dufur’s defense did not allow a field goal, just a lone free throw in the third quarter.

Bales paced the Rangers with 14 points, Crawford had 12, Tabor McLaughlin chipped in eight, Anthony Thomas scored six, and the trio of Tanner Masterson, Derek Frakes and Daniel Radcliffe tacked on five points each.