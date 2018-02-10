SWC cruises past Arlington, 57-17

Every player had at least one field goal, and the South Wasco County Redsides won their 14th consecutive game, 57-17, versus Arlington in a Big Sky Conference contest played in Arlington.

Katy Delco and Abby Birman paced the Redsides with 12 points apiece, Kyrsten Sprouse and Jada Myers went for six each, and Jade McCoy and Ana Popchock scored four points, as the team totaled 25 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 5 of 9 free throws.

SWC led 20-2 through one quarter, and 29-8 at the break, until finally putting away the Honkers with a 16-2 third-quarter surge.

Arlington rattled off eight field goals, four in the second half, and went 1 of 7 on free throws, with Emily Kirby leading with six points, and teammates Sara Grady and Glory Aamodt chipping in four points each.