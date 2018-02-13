Letter to the Editor: Help honor grandpa

To the editor:

Secret Birthday Surprise: Jim Kiefert will be 80! He was Superintendent of Chenowith School District 9 and retired in 2001. My grandpa is one of the most influential, inspiring, kind, compassionate, uplifting, magnificent people I know. And I know you all feel the same way as well.



I’m starting to reach out to gather letters for my grandpa to celebrate his 80 years of life. I want to hear your memories, how he inspires you, how he has guided you, supported you, made you laugh, made you cry, and all the other wonderful things about him.

Please, write a letter, with no limit on length, so that I can compile them to share with him for his birthday. Because this is his 80th year, I don’t plan on waiting until September to give it to him. In fact, I would like everything compiled to present very soon, so I need your help. Please put a lot of love into your letter, and tell him everything you’ve ever wanted to tell him about how amazing of a human being he is. This means the world to me, so I can only imagine what it will mean to him! My goal is at least 80 letters. Share photos if you have them as well! I want this handwritten if possible, so please send to the address below by March 1 at the latest. Address: Jaimi Kunse, 3228 S Garrison S.,t Apt 202, Lakewood, CO 80227

Jaimi Kunse

Lakewood, Colo.