Letter to the Editor: Trump violations

To the editor:

What is the difference between Dr. Larry Nassar and Donald J. Trump? Nassar will spend the remainder of his days in prison after confessing to the crimes. Trump has confessed to sexual assault, 19 of his victims have come forward. He has threatened oppressive legal action against his accusers. Trump is yet to account for his assaults. Each is a serial sexual predator. Each has pursued these crimes for several decades.



The White House staff has multiple members, Staff Secretary Porter and speech writer Sorensen, who have beaten their respective wives.



Trump is complicit, providing no support to the assaulted women. Next to come is to designate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as the residence of a sexual predator.



This is not What President John Adams had in mind when he wrote, “I pray heaven to bestow the best of blessings on this house and all that shall hereafter inhabit it. May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof.”

Eric VanDyke is a registered sexual predator living on 10th Street. Rightfully, his neighbors are aware of his presence. He is a sexual offender likely to offend again thus the registration requirement. Trump has been at it for more than three decades.



Trump has an army of attorneys. Eric has public defenders. Justice skews toward the rich and weighs heavy on the poor.

What is the difference between Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, The USA Gymnastics Board of Directors, and Oregon Congressional District Congressman Greg Walden? Nothing! Lou Anna Simon and several of her staff have resigned their positions.

They knew of Dr. Nassar’s assaults and turned a blind eye to it. The entire USA Gymnastics Board of Directors has resigned because they were naively oblivious to Dr. Nassar’s assaults. To be silent is to be complicit.

Greg Walden is fully aware of Donald J. Trump’s assaults on women. In fact, he cozies up to Trump for photo opportunities as they conspire to deprive tens of thousands of eastern Oregonians of fundamental health care. He is complicit with his silence. He has sold his soul to the devil!

Trump and Walden continue unabated. Trump manufactures a tsunami of fake news to distract from the criminal behavior. Walden remains silent. Their time is up!



They have profoundly violated John Adams’ prayer. Now is the time for citizens of good character to throw these two bums from their positions.



Terry Armentrout

The Dalles